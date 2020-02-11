Tabulation audit done on votes for Ga. Senate District 13 race

Lee County, Ga. (WALB) - A tabulation audit was done Monday on votes for the State Senate District 13 race.
The special election took place last Tuesday.
Lee County elections officials and poll workers counted the votes.
They chose a random precinct and then counted the ballots by hand to make sure the results matched the precinct's votes.
Deputy Elections Director Kevin Rayburn, with the Secretary of State’s Office, said Monday’s audit will secure voters’ confidence.
“We are able to take these tabulators, which are computers, they are very fast, they are very accurate, but one of the advantages having a new paper ballot system is we can also verify those are accurate. This process is hand-counting the ballots and we are able to double-check the tabulators, make sure they have the right count and that helps increase voter confidence," explained Rayburn.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.