Police investigating Austin Firegrill car break-in

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Police are investigating a car break-in at an Albany restaurant.
It happened at Austin’s Firegrill in the 2000 block of Old Dawson Road.
The Albany Police Department (APD) said officers responded Friday to the report. When they arrived, they found a car that had the front passenger window broken out.
The suspect took a handgun, a purse and a money bag.
Police are working to find out who is responsible.
APD wants to remind everyone about the “Clean Car Campaign.” The campaign aims to encourage all drivers to put all of your valuables up before you get to your destination.
This case is still being investigated and police have no suspects at this time.
If you know anything about this case, you’re asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
