Pelham police need community’s help after family dog killed during burglary

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - The Pelham Police Department needs your help bringing justice to a dog that was killed senselessly during a home burglary.
Officers said they’re following up on all leads and believe they’re close to identifying a suspect.
Investigators said that around 7 p.m. last Tuesday, a woman on Palmer Street came home from work and realized her home had been broken into.
But what was even more shocking, was that her helpless dog had been killed.
“The animal getting hurt is what has escalated this into something different,” said Captain Adam Lamb with the Pelham Police Department.
Lamb said the dog was locked inside its cage when it was killed. He said he doesn’t understand why the burglar killed the dog.
“I’m not sure if it was making too much noise, but they killed the family pet,” said Lamb.
The items the burglar took during the crime included a television and a bag of marshmallows.
Several people on Palmer Street said they were shocked to hear that this happened to their neighbor.
“It was kind of scary. I mean it’s always been safe and never had any issues,” said Michelle Shoe, who lives in the area.
Shoe said she now pays more attention to her surroundings.
“It definitely makes you more aware of what’s going on and who’s in your neighborhood,” said Shoe.
Lamb said the best way to protect yourself is to lock your doors, turn on your outside lights and have some type of security system.
“Be friendly with your neighbors. They’ll help you look out for each other, usually,” said Lamb. “We all have each other’s phones. When they go on vacation, they’ll come over and say, ‘Hey, look out for the house.’”
