Miami looks for home win vs BC

VARYING EXPERIENCE: Miami has leaned on senior leadership this year while Boston College has been fueled heavily by freshmen. Seniors Dejan Vasiljevic, Kameron McGusty, Sam Waardenburg and Rodney Miller Jr. have collectively accounted for 55 percent of Miami's scoring this season. On the other hand, freshmen Derryck Thornton, Jay Heath and Steffon Mitchell have scored 48 percent of the team's points this year and 63 percent of all Eagles points over their last five.DOMINANT DERRYCK: Thornton has connected on 24.7 percent of the 81 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 16 over his last five games. He's also converted 76.4 percent of his foul shots this season.