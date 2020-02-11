Martin Marietta: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ Martin Marietta Materials Inc. (MLM) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $131.1 million.
The Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of $2.09 per share.
The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.18 per share.
The seller of granite, limestone, sand and gravel posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.02 billion, which met Street forecasts.
For the year, the company reported profit of $611.9 million, or $9.74 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.42 billion.
Martin Marietta expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.58 billion to $4.73 billion.
Martin Marietta shares have declined 1% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 50% in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MLM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MLM