Lockette gets nom for Ga. Supreme Court; will not seek appointment

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Judge Willie E. Lockette, Dougherty Judicial Circuit Superior Court chief judge, was nominated to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court of Georgia but said Tuesday he will not seek an appointment to Georgia’s highest court.
Lockette said he is “truly humbled to be considered worthy of such a lofty nomination."
"To serve on the highest Court in the State of Georgia would be an honor beyond description,” Lockette said. “However, I have decided not to seek appointment to the Supreme Court of Georgia. I would like to conclude my career of public service here in Dougherty County and Southwest Georgia, where it began nearly 46 years ago.”
Instead, Lockette said he plans to seek re-election to the Superior Court of Dougherty County this year.
"I thank the person or persons who nominated me for justice of the Supreme Court of Georgia, and deeply appreciate your continuing encouragement and support,” he added.
Lockette was elected judge of Dougherty County Superior Court in 1996 and has been re-elected, without opposition, for five succeeding four-year terms. He has been the chief judge of the Dougherty Superior Court since 2009.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.