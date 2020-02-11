Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

AP-US-ELECTION-2020-STEYER-SOUTH-CAROLINA
With Democrats in New Hampshire, Steyer has SC to himself
WINNSBORO, S.C. (AP) — With the Democratic presidential field focused on New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary, billionaire Tom Steyer has South Carolina all to himself. The climate activist has wagered much of his campaign on Nevada and South Carolina, the first two states with significant nonwhite populations to hold presidential preference votes in 2020. Former Vice President Joe Biden has deep support in South Carolina, but Steyer has been working to make inroads, particularly among the black voters who make up most of the state’s Democratic electorate. Over the course of his campaign, Steyer has held more events in the state than any other candidate still in the field.
BAR OWNER CHARGED
Police: SC bar owner drives home after killing pedestrian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say the owner of a South Carolina bar was intoxicated and waited until he got to his home to report he struck a pedestrian. Investigators say by the time they arrived early Monday at the ramp to the James Island Parkway, 57-year-old Dale Wirth was dead. Charleston Police charged 36-year-old Daniel Brinker with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident causing death. A police report shows Brinker drove at least 6 miles from the wreck on state Highway 30 near downtown Charleston to his home. Brinker owns Dudley's On Ann in downtown Charleston.
NEWSPAPER CARRIER-FATAL SHOOTING
Man convicted in killing of North Carolina newspaper carrier
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A man accused of killing a newspaper delivery man in North Carolina was convicted of first-degree murder Monday. The jury found Roger Timothy Best guilty in the death of Walter “Wes” Edwin Scott Jr., who was killed as he delivered The Charlotte Observer in the early morning hours of Feb. 15, 2017. Prosecutors in the Mecklenburg County District Attorney's Office said Scott left his truck running while he stopped at a convenience store to collect old papers and drop off that day's edition. As he returned to his truck, Best and an unknown accomplice tried to rob him. Prosecutors said Best fired a handgun 12 times, hitting Scott multiple times.
FATAL CRASH-HOUSE
Police look for driver who crashed car into home, killed 1
CHARLESTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in South Carolina are searching for a driver who crashed their car into a home and killed a person inside. South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins told news outlets on Sunday that a 2005 Buick LaCrosse ran off the left side of the road and smashed into a North Charleston home late Saturday night. The trooper said the driver fled the scene and their identity remains unknown. The agency is investigating and asked anyone with information to come forward. The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office said it will identify the victim once family members are notified.
RELATIVES KILLED
Deputies: Man kills 2 relatives and kidnaps 2 women
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a man killed two of his relatives in a South Carolina home and then kidnapped two women, beating one of them while the other escaped. Richland County deputies said 20-year-old Ontrell Dashuan Martin was arrested Saturday afternoon in Lexington County about eight hours after the shootings and kidnappings. Authorities say deputies were called to a home in Columbia by someone who reported gunshots. The Richland County Coroner's Office said 32-year-old Travis Smith and 35-year-old Sherron Hutchinson were found inside shot to death. Deputies say one woman kidnapped managed to escape, while the other was beaten and taken to the hopsital.
MARGARITAVILLE LAWSUIT
Contractor sues Mississippi Margaritaville over unpaid bills
BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — A contracting company says the developers of a Mississippi Margaritaville Amusement Park owe it $5 million for unpaid construction bills. The Biloxi Sun Herald reports the South Carolina-based firm, The Tindall Corp., is threatening in a federal lawsuit to stop its contributions to the project. The company filed the suit in Gulfport against the owner of Margaritaville and another developer, accusing the companies of stopping payment in July for work that was continuing to be performed. Developers responded that they're in negotiations now to resolve the issue. The project is set to be completed in 2021, and will add a new hotel tower, among other amenities.