Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Federal authorities say that a woman who shot a man outside a Department of Veterans Affairs hospital in North Carolina was at the facility to seek mental health treatment. WRAL cited court documents on Monday that said Jasmine Laquanmoyea Thomas was taken to the facility in Fayetteville by her mother. But when they arrived Friday, the FBI said Thomas jumped out of the vehicle and shot Michael James Walker. The FBI said that the two did not know each other. The FBI said that Walker had just been discharged from the VA hospital. Thomas is facing charges of assault with intent to commit murder.