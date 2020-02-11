Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

SPRINGFIELD, Ga. (AP) — Prosecutors say they plan to seek the death penalty for four people charged with murder after two teenagers were found buried behind their Georgia home. Effingham County prosecutors filed notices in court that they will pursue death sentences for the father of Mary Frances Crocker and Elwyn Crocker Jr., whose bodies were discovered in December 2018. Also facing the death penalty are the children's stepmother, step grandmother and another extended family member. Indictments last year said both teens had been beaten, starved and kept in a dog crate by family members before they died. The siblings were home schooled and were never reported missing. Each of the accused family members pleaded not guilty after they were charged last year.