Joe Morgan signs with Tennessee Tech for baseball

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some big things have been taking place for the Deerfield-Windsor Knights.
This time, it’s taking place on the diamond.
Joe Morgan, has decided to stick with baseball and is headed to Tennessee Tech.
Morgan was a dual sport athlete, and chose the diamond over the gridiron.
Currently, he’s ranked in the top 500 in the nation.
Morgan said, he has family who’s played college baseball and that played a big part in his decision.
“Really what started it was, my uncle was a baseball player at Florida," said Morgan. "He’s always been my mentor and I’ve always wanted looked up to him and I’ve always wanted to play at the collegiate level like he did. I’ve always wanted to try to out beat him. So, that’s the reason.”
Two years ago, the Golden Eagles found the Super Regionals.
Morgan hopes to help the Eagles get back to those days.
