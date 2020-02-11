Jimmie’s Hot Dogs to open location in Lee Co.

Gov. Brian Kemp made a stop at Jimmie's Hot Dogs in Albany just last week. (Source: Brian Kemp)
By WALB News Team | February 11, 2020 at 10:10 AM EST - Updated February 11 at 10:10 AM

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - A staple in Downtown Albany since the 1940s is adding another place to call home.

Jimmie’s Hot Dogs is set to open another eatery in Lee County in April, Owner Tommy Mathis told WALB.

Exciting news for all my hot dog lovers. Jimmie's Hot Dogs in Albany will be opening a location in Leesburg in about two months!

The new location will be at 1346 US Highway 19, in the former location of Meat Slanger’s Barbeque.

The Albany location will stay where it has been for about three-quarters of a century.

Just last week, Gov. Brian Kemp stopped by the iconic restaurant while visiting the Good Life City.

Not only a staple in Albany eateries, Jimmie’s Hot Dogs was also a prominent spot during the Civil Rights Movement in Albany during the 1960s.

