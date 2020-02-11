In the blood: 5 generations of Sylvester farmers learn from each other

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - A Sylvester family with green thumbs sees no end in sight, after farming for over 100 years.
Ironically, their last name is Green and “A lot of the kids in my school, they say ‘oh no wonder you have a green thumb because your last name is Green.’ I’m like ‘hey I didn’t put it that way. That’s just how it goes,’” says sixteen-year-old Janya Green.
Her grandfather, John Green Sr. laughs with her about the conversation and adds “It’s in the blood.”
“It kinda comes natural. I can’t control that,” she said.
Farming does come natural to the Green family, especially after the family has been doing it for over 100 years, says John Green Sr. who says “I learned teamwork right here on this farm from my dad.”
It’s teamwork that helps grow everything from sugar cane to turnips and collards on this farm.
Sugar cane is the main crop on the Green’s farm.
Jayna also uses her green thumbs off the farm. She is the farm manager at Sylvester’s Village Community Garden.
She says it’s important to continue the tradition in agriculture because "if we don’t do then who else will?”
This 3rd 4th and 5th generation of Green thumbs continue to learn from each other.
Janya says “Well, from my grandfather, personally, I learned how to adapt to the trials and tribulations that come with farming. In the future when I have my own farm I know how to handle these different situations. From my uncle (John Green Jr.), I’ve learned things from the sciences part of agriculture.”
John Green Jr. is Green Sr.'s son, and the uncle to Janya.
He says his plant science leanings from Fort Valley State University has helped him on the farm.
However, he learned the basics from his dad.
“What I learned from my dad is the, I guess, people say the old way of doing things. Learning to plant with less. From her (Janya), we learn from technology" and it’s technology with Janya’s help that’s bringing Green’s farm to the 21st century.
Green Sr. adds “From Janya, well, I learned that you don’t really have to get out and get dirty, from her career in the aeroponics. The first time I seen the field that she’s studying now, I was surprised about how much you can grow in that little space," taking a little space and growing a generation of green thumbs.
