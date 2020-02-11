Here is the latest North and South Carolina sports news from The Associated Press

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Tre Jones had 13 points to help seventh-ranked Duke overcome a turnover-heavy performance to beat No. 8 Florida State 70-65 on Monday night. The Blue Devils were coming off a wild and emotionally draining overtime win against rival North Carolina on Saturday. The teams entered this game tied for second in the ACC behind No. 5 Louisville. Jordan Goldwire matched his career high with 13 points for Duke. Trent Forrest had 18 points, nine rebounds and eight steals for the Seminoles. FSU shot 38% and made just 3 of 18 3-point tries.
DALLAS (AP) — A person with direct knowledge of the agreement says eight-year veteran Michael Kidd-Gilchrist is set to join the Dallas Mavericks after taking a buyout in Charlotte. The Mavericks plan to waive Ryan Broekhoff to make room for Kidd-Gilchrist. The 26-year-old Kidd-Gilchrist was the No. 2 pick in the 2012 draft behind former Kentucky teammate Anthony Davis. Kidd-Gilchrist gives a young Dallas team the size and experience to help defensively against elite forwards in the Western Conference. The Mavericks are in good position to make the playoffs for the first time in four years.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The NCAA enforcement staff is holding firm on its position that North Carolina State committed violations tied to the recruitment of former Wolfpack one-and-done star Dennis Smith Jr. The staff's filing follows December responses by the school and former head coach Mark Gottfried to four NCAA charges filed last summer amid college basketball’s corruption scandal. Gottfried was charged under the provision of head-coach responsibility for violations within his program. The filing includes phone records involving Gottfried, former assistant coach Orlando Early and a government witness who testified in 2018 that he had delivered $40,000 to Early intended for Smith’s family.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Tyasha Harris scored 19 points, Aliayah Boston controlled the middle and No. 1 South Carolina held UConn to a record-low two points in the opening quarter on the way to its first-ever win over the fifth-ranked Huskies, 70-52, Monday night. The Gamecocks came in 0-8 all-time against UConn, seven of those defeats with national championship coach Dawn Staley in charge. But South Carolina took control immediately with its suffocating defense, limiting the Huskies to 1-of-16 shooting in first quarter. Crystal Dangerfield led UConn with a career-high 28 points. South Carolina has won 17 straight games.
DETROIT (AP) — Miles Bridges scored 18 points and the Charlotte Hornets ended a five-game losing streak with an 87-76 victory over the Detroit Pistons. The win was Charlotte’s 10th straight against Detroit, including two consecutive 4-0 season sweeps. The Hornets are 13-36 against the rest of the league and had lost 13 of their previous 14 games. Malik Monk added 16 points for the Hornets while Devonte’ Graham had 14 points and 11 assists. The Pistons have lost three straight and nine of 11. Thon Maker led Detroit with 12 points and a career-high 12 rebounds. Bruce Brown added 10 points and 12 rebounds.
NEW YORK (AP) — North Carolina State jumped to No. 4 in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll, its best ranking in 20 years. The Wolfpack moved up three spots in the poll. It's their highest ranking since January 2000 when the team was third in the AP Top 25. South Carolina, Baylor and Oregon remain the top three teams in the poll. No. 5 UConn kept alive its streak of being in the top five. The run goes back to February 2007.