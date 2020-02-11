24 dogs rescued from Mississippi puppy mill get new foster homes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Last week more than 170 dogs were rescued from a backyard breeder in Tate County, Mississippi. Now 24 of those dogs are recovering with their new foster families thanks to Operation Breathe.
Operation Breathe is headed by Reach and Rescue Incorporated along with Tunica Humane Society.
The organization shared the news to their Facebook page saying the dogs “are learning about the beautiful things that life has to offer such as being held, being pet and being loved. Each and every one of them is super sweet and so grateful for being saved.”
HappiDog Animal Rescue here in Memphis also assisted in the recovery of 23 of the 176 dogs rescued as well. You can donate to HappiDog Animal Rescue at happidogrescue.com/donations/.
Sunny Meadows is currently taking care of the majority of the dogs rescued. You can foster, adopt, volunteer or donate at their website: sunnymeadows.org.
If you would like to find out more about the dogs that Reach Rescue has taken in and apply to adopt them, visit ReachRescue.org.
