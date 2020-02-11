Do you know how to properly install a car seat?

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tift County Sheriff’s Office and the Tift County Health Department are giving away car-seats to families and teaching them the importance of child safety and it is all thanks to state grants.
The Tift County Sheriff’s Office and health department worked together to provide car seats for families in need. They also offer a class that teaches the basics of car seat safety.
“At the end of the month, we hold a class and they are taught the rules, regulations and laws of car seat safety,” said Nurse Chenoa Choker. “Those that come into the class, it is about an hour long. We show them how to install them and then watch them install them into their car to make sure they install them properly."
Choker hopes the class will prevent children from being seriously injured or killed in car crashes.
If you have been in a car accident, Choker said your car seat could be at risk.
“Another one is to make sure the car seat has not been in a car accident previously because if a car seat has been in a car accident, depending on the severity, they do have to be replaced,” said Choker.
Choker said parents should also make sure their car seat has not expired. She said any parent who has a child under the age of 8 is welcomed to come to the car seat classes and get brought up to date.
“It feels good for people that cannot afford the car seat and are not able to get one for personal reasons. They can go there to get them so their kids can be safe,” said mother and resident Elizabeth Martinez.
The health department said it will continue to sign up for the grants each year to continue to help keep kids safe.
