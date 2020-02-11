Deerfield-Windsor preps for region tournament

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Deerfield-Windsor is no strangers to region titles and state titles.
And with the region tournament closing in, it’s time to prove it.
The Knights road to a region title this season is going to be a little tough.
With a 5-3 region record, that gives Deerfield the #3 seed.
Of course, the Knights aren’t backing down from a challenge.
And they seem ready to bring it home.
“Obviously we want to win the region," said head basketball coach Bill Cefaratti. "You don’t want to be a 4 seed playing a 1 seed. Want to give yourself a great first round, second round draw so you can get to that semi-final and then have a chance. That’s all we’re looking for. We have some great teams in the state right now. And all we’re trying to do is get to that semi-finals and have a chance. We’re excited. This young group is ready to go and we’re going to try to get there.”
The Knights will face Southland Academy on Thursday at Georgia Sotuhwestern.
They held a 1-1 record against the Golden Raiders this season.
