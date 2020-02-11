Columbus father facing murder charges for allegedly shaking infant son to death

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man facing murder charges is making his first court appearance in Recorder’s Court.
Detectives say 22-year-old Jikevious Scott shook his seven-month-old son, Jayce Bell, so hard that he developed bleeding on the brain.
This reportedly happened on Jan. 11.
The baby was transferred from Piedmont Columbus Regional to Egelston Children’s Hospital in Atlanta where he died on Jan. 14.
Police say Scott admitted to shaking his son because he was choking while at Scott’s mother’s house.
Scott was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 4. His case is now heading to Superior Court.
