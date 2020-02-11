AutoNation: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) _ AutoNation Inc. (AN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $157.7 million.
The Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had profit of $1.74 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and investment gains, were $1.31 per share.
The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.
The auto retailer posted revenue of $5.55 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.57 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $450 million, or $4.97 per share. Revenue was reported as $21.34 billion.
AutoNation shares have decreased 10% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased almost 4%. The stock has risen 18% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AN