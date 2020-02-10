Valdosta man killed by gunfire during fight

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Just before 7:00 Saturday night, February 8, the Valdosta Police Department (VPD) responded to a shooting in the 900 block of Nardo Street. They found several around James Bivins, Jr., who had an apparent gunshot wound to his torso.
Emergency Medical Personnel arrived on scene and transported Bivins to South Georgia Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.
VPD discovered that an altercation ensued within the crowd, and people started shooting, and Bivins was struck by a bullet.
At this time no charges have been filed against anyone and detectives are working closely with the District Attorney’s Office to determine the course of action for this case.
The investigation is on-going in this case and no further information being released at this time.
“This is a tragic incident, but when these individuals began shooting guns in this crowd, we are grateful that there was no one else seriously injured,” said VPD Chief Leslie Manahan.
If anyone has any information, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145 or the Crime Tip Line at 229-293-3091.
