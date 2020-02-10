Turner County sends two Rebels to next level

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Turner County Rebels held a signing this morning.
Demarcus Barnes and Jaterrious Morris will be heading to the next level to represent Ashburn.
After 75 tackles and 2 forced fumbles, Morris, is headed to Hutchinson Community College.
And after 42 tackles, 2 forced fumbles and 2 sacks, Barnes is headed to Independence Community College.
The Rebels defensive coordinator, Austin Wilder, said this about these guys.
“Both young men have worked hard to get this opportunity,” said Wilder, "to continue their football and academic careers.
I am very honored and blessed to have been their coach and look forward to seeing them shine in the future."
