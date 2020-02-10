Turner Co. Elementary teacher among 2 found dead in Ben Hill Co., investigation underway

BEN HILL CO., Ga. (WALB) - A Turner County Elementary third grade teacher and a 54-year-old man were found dead in Ben Hill County Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Sharon Lord, 52, and Paul Lord, 54, were found dead at a residence in the west end of the county Sunday evening, the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Deputies told WALB that the two were found in the carport area of a home after receiving a call about a possible domestic incident.
Turner County Elementary School officials posted on the district’s Facebook page a letter to parents and guardians that was sent out, as well as a letter to students that was read to the classrooms about losing a teacher.
Turner County Elementary is offering support for students and their families as they cope with the loss of Sharon.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and Ben Hill County Sheriff’s office are handling the investigation into Sharon and Paul’s deaths and autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday at the GBI Crime Lab in Macon.
This is a developing story and we will provide updates as information comes in.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.