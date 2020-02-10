Sherwood Eagles shine on the hardwood

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Sherwood Eagles have been tearing up the hardwood this basketball season.
And for the 7th year in a row, the Eagles have soared into the playoffs.
The Eagles hold an impressive 24-6 record under first year head coach Kenny Roberts.
Sherwood seems to be in full title mode, as they get ready for the first round tomorrow.
Even though the Eagles will be on the road for most of the playoffs, coach Roberts said, these guys are ready to prove themselves.
“Our guys are excited to play," said Roberts. "They’re excited to extend their season and every game is do or die. They’re definitely excited about seeing how far we can go into this. We only have two weeks of the season left. No matter what happens, win or lose. So, we want to try to win four more games and try to finish this thing out strong.”
Of course, a few shining stars have emerged for the Eagles.
Including their 3-point shooting star, Colin Dougherty, who currently holds a school record, 93 three-pointers.
And has a chance to make the American Family Insurance 3-point championship.
