Mesa Air: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) _ Mesa Air Group Inc. (MESA) on Monday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $10.8 million.
The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of 31 cents per share.
The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 31 cents per share.
The regional airline posted revenue of $184 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $187.9 million.
Mesa Air shares have dropped 12% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Monday, shares hit $7.91, a fall of 10% in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MESA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MESA