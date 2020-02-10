Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty Atlanta police officer opened fire to try to break up a gunfight between two groups of people in a parking lot downtown. Atlanta police spokesman Carlos Campos tells the Atlanta Journal-Constitution one person died at the scene and two others were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds. It's not clear, however, whether any of them were struck by bullets from the officer's service weapon. The officer, who was working an off-duty job, was not hurt. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is looking into the shooting. Campos says police found drugs and multiple high-powered rifles and handguns at the scene.