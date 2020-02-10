Lasso yourself some tickets to the Ga. National Rodeo!

PERRY, Ga. (WALB) - Hold on tight, 'cause it’s going to be a wild ride when the Georgia National Rodeo bucks its way into the Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter in Perry!
We’ve got two sets of four tickets for the event that will be held from Feb. 20 through Feb. 22.
There will be specialty acts as well as competitions in the following seven categories:
- Saddle Bronc Riding
- Bareback Riding
- Tie-Down Roping
- Team Roping
- Bull Riding
- Steer Wrestling
- Barrel Racing
Winners will be randomly selected and you can throw your name in the hat below.
