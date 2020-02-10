Deerfield-Windsor names new head football coach

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new football coach for Deerfield-Windsor has been “knighted.”
Brian “Jake” McCrae was named the coach for the Knights, according to a release from the school.
McCrae comes to Albany from Providence Christian School in Jacksonville, Fla., where he spent two years as an offensive coordinator.
In his last season, Providence had an 8-2 record and won their conference championship before being knocked out of the second round of the playoffs, according to school officials.
Prior to his time at Providence, McCrae spent a season on the University of Florida coaching staff working as the director of external relations for Coach Jim McElwain.
McCrae was also the head coach of Bartow High School in Central Florida, where he also served as offensive coordinator from 2003-2009 He was also the head coach of the Bishop Snyder Cardinals in Jacksonville. In 2013, he led them to a 10-1 record and the program’s first postseason victory.
“Coaching since 1997, he has accumulated a wealth of experience, knowledge and proven results, in both the coaching staff and head coach capacity,” school officials said.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.