Deerfield-Windsor hires new head football coach

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the first time in 19 years, head coach Allen Lowe will no longer be under the main headset for the Deerfield-Windsor Knights.
Coach Lowe recently took over as the head master at Deerfield-Windsor.
In his 27 years as a head coach for the Knights, coach Lowe found 10 region titles and 4 state titles.
Including their first state title back in 2002.
Coach Lowe said, his heart feels heavy, but he feels like they made a great hire with coach Jake McCrae.
“Obviously, it’s hard to say the words, I’m not going to be coaching football next year," said Lowe. "However, change is not always bad. We’re making that move to Georgia High School. We’re coming in with a new coach. A fresh set of eyes. Fresh energy level. That could be very good for our program. So, we’re looking forward to this transition. I knew it came with the territory. At the same time, I’m excited to see where we’re going as a school.”
Coach McCrae is expected to be introduced within a few weeks.
