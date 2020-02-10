Crisp Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for wanted man

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man wanted on a slew of charges, according to the sheriff’s office Facebook page.
Diantonio Cortez Brown, 21, is wanted on a number of bench warrants, including battery, two counts of simple battery, reckless conduct, driving while license suspended and headlight requirements.
Brown is also wanted for failing to appear for aggravated assault, false imprisonment, battery and simple battery charges.
The sheriff’s office has issued arrest warrants for Brown on aggravated assault, false imprisonment and battery charges.
Brown is described as 5′5, 110 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 276-2690 or 911.
