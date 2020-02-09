Woman allegedly kidnapped in Baton Rouge escapes rapist by faking medical emergency

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Troy Knighten, 56, was taken into custody by Baton Rouge police officers who claim he abducted a woman, brought her to a home where measures were set up to prevent her escape, advised her “he was going to have her and she was going to have him,” and raped her.
Officers claim they were made aware of the alleged crime when the victim faked a medical emergency and first responders were called to the home.
The arrest report states Knighten kidnapped the woman while she was walking on Avenue B Thursday, Feb. 6. He raped her at a home on Crestview Avenue, an officer wrote.
The woman told officers she didn’t fight back against Knighten because she saw a knife next to Knighten’s bed.
Knighten was arrested and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for domestic abuse battery, simple battery, first-degree rape, simple kidnapping, and false imprisonment.
