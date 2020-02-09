Radford, Winthrop put streaks on line

SAVVY VETERANS: Senior leadership has been on display for both of these teams. Chandler Vaudrin, Josh Ferguson and Hunter Hale have combined to score 39 percent of Winthrop's points this season. For Radford, Carlik Jones, Travis Fields, Jr., Devine Eke, Donald Hicks and Cle'von Greene have combined to account for 71 percent of all Radford scoring, including 91 percent of the team's points over its last five games.