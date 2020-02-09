Lee Co. raise money for youth with Daddy Daughter Dance

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - For the past 11 years, the Leesburg United Methodist Church has had an annual Daddy-Daughter dance. Each year, they sell hundreds of tickets to give back to the community.
The dance is held every year on the first weekend in February.
Each year organizers hope to have this event in order to raise money for the Leesburg community.
Carol Howell said that this is an event that everyone can look forward to.
“I did not grow up in Lee County. Unfortunately, where I grew up they did not have daddy and daughter dances. But, I would of loved to. Bring your daughter to the dance. It is so much. If you could see the girls inside dancing. They are having a ball,” Howell said.
The purpose of the event is to invest money in the community and give back to the children of Lee County.
