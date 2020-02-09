Latest Georgia news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EST

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a school bus has collided with a car in a county northwest of Atlanta, sending four students to the hospital with minor injuries. Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Jay Baker told news outlets the crash occurred the intersection of Bells Ferry and Old Bascomb road Friday morning. A Cherokee County school bus carrying 32 Etowah High School students collided with a car. Details about the crash weren't immediately released. Baker said 15 students complained of injury and four of them were taken to the hospital at the parents' request. The others were checked by medics at the scene. Cherokee County School District said none of the injuries was serious. The driver of the car also was taken to a hospital.