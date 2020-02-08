Forecast: Rounds of rain, warmer temperatures return for workweek

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - We’ll see a brief break in rain chances on Sunday, but rounds of rain are likely for the workweek.
Drier air filters into the region heading into Sunday. Tonight, a clearing sky with lows near 40. Sunday will feature plenty of sun and dry weather. Highs will warm into the upper 60s to near 70. High pressure will slide off to the east, bringing moisture and cloud cover back into the region for Monday. Expect a partly cloudy sky on Monday with showers arriving late. It will be warm with highs in the mid 70s.
Expect rounds of rain and storms throughout the rest of the workweek.
An approaching cold front with spark showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday. Highs will warm into the mid 70s. For now, that front will stall just to our north and keep the heaviest rain in north and middle Georgia. A few showers are likely on Wednesday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely once again on Thursday as another cold front approaches. Highs will warm into the low to mid 70s.
Drier and cooler air filters in for Friday and Saturday with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.
