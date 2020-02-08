Forecast: Rounds of rain, warmer temperatures return for workweek

Drier air filters into the region heading into Sunday. Tonight, a clearing sky with lows near 40. Sunday will feature plenty of sun and dry weather. Highs will warm into the upper 60s to near 70. High pressure will slide off to the east, bringing moisture and cloud cover back into the region for Monday. Expect a partly cloudy sky on Monday with showers arriving late. It will be warm with highs in the mid 70s.