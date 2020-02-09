Fans show excitement for Hot Wheels Monster Truck Show

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The event has been around for two years. Fans tell us that the monster truck “Big Foot” has been around for 45 years. We spoke with families who said they were just excited to spend time with their loved ones.
Hot Wheels Monster Truck Live is back and bigger than ever. Keion Johnson said he is looking forward to seeing his favorite monster truck, Big Foot.
“I am excited because my favorite monster truck person is here,” Johnson said. “He has big wheels, he has big wheels on the side of his truck. And the best thing of all, he is the best smasher ever to come and smash those cars."
Johnson said it is his first time attending the event with his family and he is already thrilled. However, it is his grandmother who may actually be having more fun than he was.
“I am more excited than they are. I want to see motorcycles. I was just determined to come this year,” Aretha Johnson said.
Organizers of this event said over 3,000 people were expected to attend Saturday’s shows. Logan Flowers said this will be an unforgettable experience.
“This is going to be one of the best days of my life. I get to see my first monster truck ever…Big Foot,” said Flowers.
Logan’s mom, Leanne Flowers said seeing the smile on her son’s face makes this event more special.
“More for me is spending time with him, he is more excited about all the monster trucks,” Leanne said.
For the past 45 years, this attraction has featured specialty acts including iconic jumps and stunts that get the crowd out of their seats.
Families said they are already looking forward to next year.
