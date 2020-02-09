CSU invention contest winner creates app to help students with disabilities

CSU invention contest winner creates app to help students with disabilities
CSU invention contest winner creates app to help students with disabilities (Source: CSU)
By Olivia Gunn | February 8, 2020 at 9:55 PM EST - Updated February 9 at 12:56 PM

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus State University held its first student invention contest on Friday.

The winner of the competition was Shannon Eshman, a special education major.

Eshman created an app called Able-Fi to help students with intellectual and developmental disabilities learn skills that enhance their independence. Able-Fi would be the first app of its kind and incorporates step-by-step instructions, photos, ad progress reports to teach skill such as hand washing and basic cooking.

Eshamn received the top prize of $50 and the opportunity to attend the Georgia InVenture Prize Competition in April.

Copyright 2020 WTVM. All rights reserved.