‘We ask for your prayers’: Mother and her 6 children killed in Mississippi house fire

CLINTON, Miss. (WAFB) - A house fire about in Mississippi has claimed the lives of a mother and her six children, according to WLBT-TV.
Fire Chief Jeff Blackledge says the fire happened around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 on Old Vicksburg Road and Hobby Farm Road in Clinton, Miss.
Clinton is approximately 12 miles northwest of Jackson, Miss.
Blackledge says the victims range in age from 1 to 33-years-old.
The father of the family was taken to the hospital with smoke inhalation and burns as well as cuts and bruises.
“He was worried and concerned,” noted Mark Jones, Director of Communications with the City of Clinton.“He did not want to leave the scene... He was very concerned about his family.”
The Mississippi State Fire Marshall has now been called in to lead the investigation. Jones said that, at this time, they do not know the cause of the fire.
He did say, however, that the age of the home may be a factor, with the house being built in 1951.
“We ask for your prayers for this family, this father, as well as the firemen with Clinton Fire Department who had to see this as well,” said Jones.
Jones added that while the cause of the fire is unclear, foul play is not suspected.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.