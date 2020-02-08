Pretoria Fields Collective donates portion of IPA sales to Flint Riverkeeper

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Pretoria Fields Collective donated more than $1,900 to the Flint Riverkeeper at an event Friday evening.
Pretoria officials said the Riverkeepers want clean, flowing water and Pretoria needs clean water to make its beer.
Eric Belusko with Pretoria said it’s the perfect partnership.
“I mean it’s our lifeblood and I can’t imagine any better partnership between another organization that stands for clean water flow,” said Belusko.
Belusko said the IPA name is perfect for the partnership because the Shoal bass represents middle and southwest Georgia.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.