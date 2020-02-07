Passing showers Saturday, sunshine Sunday

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A sun/cloud mix with cool 50s Friday afternoon. Tonight clear and cold as lows drop into the mid 30s. Briefly dry before a weak disturbance slides east with increasing clouds and pockets of light rain Saturday afternoon. Thankly the disturbance quickly passes allowing sunshine and milder upper 60s Sunday.
Early week brings rain back for an extended stay. A cold front moves into the region and stalls which keeps rain chances likely each day before ending early Friday. Not only wet but warmer as temperatures rise. Highs reach low-mid 70s while lows drop only into the 50s and 60s.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.