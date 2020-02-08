New software could help curb criminal street gang activities

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - State and local law enforcement agencies are cracking down on criminal street gang activities.
A new statewide database issued by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation could help investigators identify and curb criminal gang activities.
Earlier this week, the GBI, several other agencies and Governor Brian Kemp created a database for law enforcement agencies across the state to share information they have on gangs in their community.
Pelham Police Department Capt. Adam Lamb said this should help investigators with their prosecution.
“It should start curbing some of the violence that you see because they’ll know that we are actively looking, we are paying attention,” said Lamb.
According to a GBI press release, this database will expand the recognition of criminal street gangs and its members, increase officer safety and enhance community security.
Lamb said the database will make trying to identify a suspect simpler.
“Because at this point, your pull has gone from who knows down to a couple of people,” said Lamb. "If you have a crime and you know what gang committed it, well, right there you already have a list of suspects you can look into.”
The Pelham Police Department has not yet gained access to this site, but they’ll tell WALB when they have applied.
