National Weather Service: Kinchafoonee Creek now at minor flood level

LEE COUNTY, Ga. (WALB) - Lee County officials are urging people who live along the creeks to stay alert and watch the water levels.
Creek levels are expected to rise much more quickly than anticipated because of heavy rains in North Georgia.
Officials said creek levels could get so high that it could put water over roads.
The National Weather Service said the Kinchafoonee Creek is currently at 14 feet.
It is forecast the creek will crest at almost 16 feet by Saturday night.
“[The] Kinchafoonee is rising a quarter a foot an hour and it’s been doing that for the last six hours. Well, what we’re out monitoring now is if the water has come over the roadways and we’re gonna be checking with residents along the creek and checking and making sure that it’s not trying to come up to yards,” said Coleman Williams, the EMA director for Lee County.
Williams said they were monitoring Kinchafoonee and the Muckalee creeks Friday night.
The National Weather Service forecast the Muckalee will rise to just under 13 feet by Saturday evening.
You can report any problems with the water levels to the Lee County EMA at (229) 759-6012.
You can also track the water levels of the Muckalee Creek and the Kinchafoonee Creek on the National Weather Service’s website.
Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.