Man hospitalized after single-car wreck in Bainbridge
Walmart wreck in Bainbridge (Source: Bainbridge Public Safety)
By Kim McCullough | February 8, 2020 at 5:05 PM EST - Updated February 8 at 5:05 PM

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - An elderly man was taken to the hospital after a single-car wreck in a parking lot of Walmart in Bainbridge, according to a Facebook post from Bainbridge Public Safety.

On Friday, a man traveling from out of town to Bainbridge suffered a medical emergency while driving in the parking lot of Walmart.

The medical issue caused him to wreck his truck into a pallet of lawn and garden materials in the parking lot.

He was taken to the hospital and life-flight was called, according to the post.

Posted by Bainbridge Public Safety on Saturday, February 8, 2020

