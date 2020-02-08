Man hospitalized after single-car wreck in Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - An elderly man was taken to the hospital after a single-car wreck in a parking lot of Walmart in Bainbridge, according to a Facebook post from Bainbridge Public Safety.
On Friday, a man traveling from out of town to Bainbridge suffered a medical emergency while driving in the parking lot of Walmart.
The medical issue caused him to wreck his truck into a pallet of lawn and garden materials in the parking lot.
He was taken to the hospital and life-flight was called, according to the post.
