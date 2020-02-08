‘I’ve got a lot of money tied up into this house’: Cordele man still recovering from storms gets hit again by Thursday’s weather

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - People across Southwest Georgia are still dealing with the aftermath of severe storms that hit the area Thursday.
Cordele resident, Cleveland Lemmons, said he has dealt with flooding time and time again.
Lemmons said he sees floods every time after severe and heavy rain. He explained how he is dealing with the most recent storm while still recovering from past floods.
“I was just finishing up the floors and I don’t know now if it did any more damage until I go inside,” said Lemmons.
Lemmons has lived in Cordele all of his life. He said at 80-years-old, he just wants to enjoy his life and retirement from law enforcement.
However, heavy rain has been a constant reminder of a major setback to his dream to redevelop his home.
Lemmons’ home is in a flood zone.
“The last flood that we had, I had to replace all my floors in my house. It got in my house and got on furniture, on my clothes and all the floors,” explained Lemmons.
Lemmons reflected on a previous flood that happened just two years ago. He said the outside of his home is still damaged from it.
“It is a lot of damage from the outside because the fence from before is still down. I never even had enough money to put the fence back up. If I can get somebody to do something about these ditches that carries that water out,” said Lemmons.
“Mitigation process for this, of course, we got to talk to the homeowners to see how many times this occurred. We understand that the ditch has tress in it, the ditch has a blockage in it. So who’s jurisdiction is it? We got to find out what we can do to clean that pathway out,” explained Crisp County Sheriff Billy Hancock.
Lemmons said this time around, the flood was worse than before and he has no more money to repair the damage.
“I need it real bad this time, badder than I did before because I’ve got a lot of money tied up into this house and if I have to do it all over again, I would be at a total loss,” said Lemmons.
But where does Lemmons go from here?
“I don’t know really what I am going to do, I really don’t. I just have to depend on the people that can help and I know I can depend on our sheriff,” said Lemmons.
Hancock said that the county and the city are going to work on a plan. He said they plan to eliminate the beaver dams and the debris from ditches to prevent floods like this one, from happening again.
