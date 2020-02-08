’I grew up on this farm’: Coffee Co. family begins picking up the pieces after severe weather hits their home

COFFEE, Co. (WALB) - A family is putting the pieces back together after suffering significant home and land damage Thursday night.
Bonnie Wells said her family has owned their property since she was a little girl.
“I grew up on this farm. Yes, I’m 78-years-old and this is home,” said Wells.
She and her husband were at another home when she got the devastating news about their home being damaged.
“Well my heart did the flip flop and I couldn’t believe it. When Brunswick called, he was walking through the property describing it to me,” explained Wells.
Wells said she was shocked something like this could happen to her.
“I see it on TV when people have tornadoes and all. I see it but I never expected it to happen here,” said Wells.
“Basically, we had a jet stream that comes in behind thunderstorms, that contacted the ground. It’s not uncommon. What we see here is all the trees and damages laid out in the same direction on a very narrow path,” said Warning Coordination Meteorologist Al Sandrik.
Wells said that all of her tools were inside their barn and are now under a tree.
“Tractors, tools and my golf cart, and my Polaris ranger, and the tree is laying right on top of my golf cart,” explained Wells. "The insurance will be coming. It’s going to take heavy equipment to remove all this damage, to see it like this just breaks my heart.”
Coffee County EMA Director Steve Carver said there are homes that have no power in the county.
So far, there have been no storm-related deaths.
“Just clean up and try to get power restored to places that don’t have power and get back to some normalcy,” said Carver.
Carver said the straight-line winds were close to 90 to 100 miles per hour when the storm hit.
