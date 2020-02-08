Americus’ ‘Night to Shine’ kicks off red carpet prom night for guests with special needs

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - Hundreds danced the night away in Americus thanks to football legend Tim Tebow.
“Night to Shine” is a prom-styled night filled with events for people with special needs that is held across the globe.
The event is sponsored by the Tim Tebow Foundation.
The guests who need a little special attention got the red carpet treatment at The First Baptist Church of Americus.
This was the fifth time First Baptist Church of Americus hosted the red carpet event.
Taylor Clemons is a 27-year-old who has attended the event several times.
All guests were crowned and even the Hollywood-styled gowns and attire were donated.
Clemons said she really loved her turquoise colored chiffon styled dress.
“I like the diamonds, it’s my birthstone,” said Clemons.
Partygoers enjoyed everything from limo rides, karaoke, salon experiences, a variety of game rooms, a photo booth and more.
Clemmons was a little shy in front of the camera, saying, “I feel alright. I’m good." But she’s more than good.
“Because I like to dance. It says on the back of this that Taylor loves to dance,” Clemons said.
Almost 170 promgoers dined and danced Friday night. Each one of them with their own date. Showing anyone and everyone can enjoy their prom night.
Around 700 churches around the world will host “Night to Shine” for about 115,000 guests, according to the Tim Tebow Foundation.
Organizers at First Baptist Church of Americus expected around 700 people, including volunteers and family, to show up Friday night.
