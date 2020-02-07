Thomasville’s second annual Black History Month parade set for Saturday morning

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - The City of Thomasville is kicking off Black History Month with its annual parade.
Downtown Thomasville will be filled with people for the second annual Black History Month parade.
Main Street Program Director April Norton said this has become a big event for their community.
It’s set to start Saturday morning at 10 a.m. and everyone is invited to celebrate.
Norton said entries for the parade more than tripled since last year.
"This is a big event for our community, and it’s one that our community has really drawn together to support. We will have a parade at 10 (a.m.) that will go from Washington down Broad Street and then down West Jackson Street,” said Norton.
Jack Hadley, owner of the Jack Hadley Black History Museum, will serve as the parade’s grand marshall.
The celebration will Continue at the Ritz amphitheater after the parade.
Thomasville Police will be patrolling the downtown area and redirecting traffic throughout the event.
The city will have many more Black History Month events going, including trivia questions posted to the City of Thomasville’s Facebook page.
