Thomasville’s Imperial Hotel renovations still in progress

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - Restoration of The Imperial Hotel in Thomasville is still in the works.
The building, which is near downtown Thomasville, was built in 1949. It was shut down 20 years later.
James “Jack” Hadley, founder of the Jack Hadley Black History Museum, was invited to speak at the Thomas County Public Library about this historic building.
He brought people up to date on the hotel’s renovations and what they’re planning to use it for once it’s finished.
“The first floor, we’re looking at making that a museum. Help draw the people that’s coming to Thomasville from Tallahassee, passing through the city. A sign saying ‘Imperial Hotel.’ Upstairs, we’re looking at it being an Airbnb, training center or office space. So, it’s a long journey, it’s not going to happen overnight,” said Hadley.
Hadley said they have replaced the roof, which has helped some with decaying.
Over the years, he said they’ve raised close to $200,000.
The Imperial Hotel was also featured in the 2018 film “The Green Book.”
