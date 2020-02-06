Severe Threat Ends; Winter Returns

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Thursday’s storms have left widespread wind damage, powers outages and flash flooding across SWGA. The severe threat has ended for most but remains in our far eastern counties which are under a Tornado Watch until 12am Friday.
Showers linger taper off overnight and temperatures tumble into the low 40s. Gradual clearing, breezy and colder tomorrow with highs only in the 50s. By the way Albany hit 80° Thursday just shy of the record set in 1957.
Into the weekend a weak disturbance brings a few clouds Saturday otherwise dry through Sunday. Near to below average with lows in the 30s and highs low-mid 60s.
Warmer 70s with rain chances likely through next week.
