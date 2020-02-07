Pelham city leaders stay ready for severe weather

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - Mitchell County is an area consistently in the path of severe weather.
After Hurricane Michael, Pelham city leaders have become more proactive with storm preparedness.
When severe weather is expected, like it was on Thursday, priority number one is the storm drains.
Public Works crews in Pelham clear as much debris inside and outside the drains as they can ahead of a weather event. It’s an effort to avoid flash flooding.
“We learned some valuable lessons from previous storms," said Public Works Director Ronny Dudley.
Dudley said the water towers ran out of water because the generator couldn’t start the pump that sends water from the wells to the tanks.
Those tanks provide water for the entire city, in every capacity.
Now, once a month, the city cuts power to the generator to make sure it can power up the pump.
“Today, I’m just going to check it and make sure we don’t have any alarm lights. We would have a red light on if something were wrong with it. Everything appears to be good today,” said Dudley.
At the Pelham Fire Department, two water tanks are monitored.
“The city uses almost 400,000 gallons of water per day,” said Dudley.
Dudley said they like to keep the tanks near full.
“Our two tanks hold 750,000 gallons. So, we have almost a two day supply of water in the tanks,” said Dudley.
City leaders said they hope these proactive measures will have them better prepared for future storms.
City Manager Craig Bennett said if you do experience any damage during the storm, you should call 911 to report it.
