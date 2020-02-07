New alcohol ordinance passes in Moultrie

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - Major changes are coming to the City of Moultrie.
A new alcohol ordinance just passed which comes as a new downtown event is just over a month away.
The new ordinance allows people to roam throughout downtown with an open container of alcohol during events.
City leaders said it could bring an economic boost to the community.
“We felt like it’d be a good opportunity to have more events downtown," said City Manager Pete Dillard.
Dillard said beginning in March, they’ll have their first, Second Saturday, which is similar to First Fridays in Thomasville.
“It’s what people wanted. Our council is very responsive to the citizens,” said Dillard.
“We’re actually very excited about this new ordinance that has passed," said Packer Bar and Grill Manager Tiffinay Brooks.
In 2019, 11 new businesses opened in Moultrie.
Dillard believes this alcohol ordinance and Second Saturday is the best way to capitalize on their recent economic success.
“Our real emphasis and we want people to come downtown, enjoy our downtown and shop,” said Dillard.
Packer Bar and Grill is one of the newest businesses in Moutlrie.
Brooks believes this ordinance is perfect for downtown events.
“Our customers will actually be able to go and visit other businesses and not feel so trapped in one establishment," said Brooks.
Brooks said downtown events will encourage people to come back and visit throughout the year.
“When people come here, it’ll bring more people through our doors and whenever they leave they’ll go back to their town and they’ll tell everybody about it,” said Brooks.
Dillard said Second Saturday will start on March 14 and will be held from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. He said businesses will have extended hours during the event and the alcohol ordinance will be in effect.
