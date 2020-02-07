2 Moultrie shooting suspects arrested in Fla.

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - The two suspects sought in connection to a Moultrie shooting were arrested in Florida, according to the Moultrie Police Department.
Paul Ward, Jr., 18, and Ja’keem Ward, 18, were arrested in Panama City, Fla.
The two were sought in connection to a shooting that injured a 17-year-old.
Both are at the Bay County Jail, awaiting extradition, police said.
“The Moultrie Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance with locating the two,” police said in a release Friday. “Moultrie PD would also like to thank the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Panama City Police Department, Panama City Beach Police Department, and the Lynn Haven Police Department, who assisted with the apprehension of these individuals.”
